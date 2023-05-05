TOCAL FIELD DAYS
PATERSON
This Friday, Saturday and Sunday Tocal Field Days is back to show off a huge range of products and services from the latest in farming techniques and technology, from solar energy to fencing, heavy machinery to craft, and good food and wine to top it off. There's also a big helping of fun thrown in the mix.
ART EXHIBITION
MORPETH
Maitland Region Society of Artists is holding its 25th exhibition at St James Anglican Church Hall, 19 Tank St Morpeth on Friday, Saturday and Sunday May 5, 6 and 7. More than 200 quality paintings and sculptures will be for sale. Entry to opening night on Friday from 6pm is $10 which includes drinks and finger food. It will be open from 9am to 4pm on Saturday and 9am to 3pm Sunday (gold coin entry).
MOTOCROSS CHAMPS
RUTHERFORD
There will be non-stop handlebar to handlebar action at Maitland District Motorcycle Club this Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 5pm as riders in the Penrite ProMX Championship take to the track. The schedule includes practice, qualifying and racing all in one jam packed weekend with action from Australia's best riders.
GUIDED TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
Immerse yourself in the history of Maitland Gaol on this 90 minute family friendly guided tour on Saturday night from 8pm, discovering stories of all sorts of heroes and villains. The expert guides make it their mission to give attendees the most informed tour possible. Visit www.maitlandgaol.com.au.
THE MARKETS
MAITLAND SHOWGROUND
Don't sleep in on Sunday because the Maitland Community Markets are on at the showground from 9am to 2pm. With indoor and outdoor stalls, entertainment areas and quiet spaces, the markets provide a unique and often welcome alternative to retail malls and enclosed centres.
FREE ART
MRAG
Bring the kids to Maitland Regional Art Gallery at 10.30am or 11.45am on Sunday for a 30 minute free art session, designed for kids of all ages. As a family everyone can join in and get creative. Free Art Sunday is staffed by art tutors who facilitate the activities in a family friendly environment. Book in at mrag.org.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
