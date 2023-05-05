Maitland Region Society of Artists is holding its 25th exhibition at St James Anglican Church Hall, 19 Tank St Morpeth on Friday, Saturday and Sunday May 5, 6 and 7. More than 200 quality paintings and sculptures will be for sale. Entry to opening night on Friday from 6pm is $10 which includes drinks and finger food. It will be open from 9am to 4pm on Saturday and 9am to 3pm Sunday (gold coin entry).