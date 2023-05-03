In a big boost to growing women's football, the Lochinvar Rovers Football Club are one of 10 teams to sign up for a new hunter region Over-30s football competition.
Played on a Monday night, the competition formed after clubs submitted an expression of interest to take part.
It is the first competition to offer an over-age option for women playing football in the hunter region. Men can sign on to play in one of the 13 over-35s divisions.
The competition also includes teams from Stockton, Garden Suburb, Tilligerry, Adamstown Junior, Nelson Bay, Medowie, Swansea and two teams from Kotara South.
The competition is run by Hunter Valley Football, Macquarie Football and Newcastle Football. Hunter Valley Football Operations Manager Sarah White said the competition came about after a suggestion from clubs in Newcastle.
Ms White said while the competition is in its infancy it is expected to grow quickly.
"A couple of years ago we introduced the all-age Friday women's competition because traditionally in the Newcastle-Hunter area women and girls have only ever played on the Sunday," she said.
"Similar circumstance, we started with just one group of 10 teams all in together so the the ability and the skill level was quite varied across the group.
"That went out to five divisions on the Friday night women's all age.
"We definitely see that there's potential there for the women's over-30 and we assume that will grow."
Lochivar Rovers Football Club president Lisa Duhig plays in the new competition and has welcomed having the opportunity for older players to move into an over-age group as well as attracting women players new to the sport.
Ms Duhig said the weeknight timeslot also allowed for the inclusion of more parents in the new competition after the success of the Friday all-age competition.
"For us on a Friday night it meant mums could play because Sundays are predominantly girls (matches)." she said.
"If you've got a daughter that plays which is often what drives you to play, you can't do it because they've got to be in two different spots at the same time."
Ms Duhig said the club was initially reluctant to be involved due to space and lighting issues at the Lochinvar Sporting Complex.
"We've already got a Friday night team, a B-grade team, a Sunday team and I was a bit reluctant but there are a couple of ladies that are in those teams that are like, I really want to move to the 30s," she said.
"So we just chased and marketed it to our mums in our club and their friends."
Ms Duhig said it was nice to see so many kids on the sideline watching.
"It was great, I know it's a Monday night but quite honestly kids are spending so much time on screens that it's not hurting to be on the sideline watching them play," she said.
