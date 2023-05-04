Junior players from Maitland Blacks Rugby Club have completed a successful tour of New Zealand, winning the majority of their matches and claiming an award for fair play.
The 10-day tour included eight games against a team from Christchurch and regional teams from the Canterbury area on New Zealand's south island.
The under-15 players won six of the games and were also treated to clinics run by coaches involved with Super Rugby side the Canterbury Crusaders and the All Blacks.
The squad of 41 players were awarded the Te Waka Humarie trophy. This trophy is awarded by referees who score a team for being gracious, humble, willing and supportive.
Aside from the games, team captain Aidan Hunt said he was excited to rub shoulders with players from the All Blacks.
"We got a surprise one morning at breakfast when Sam Whitelock, captain of the All Blacks, was there and was hanging out with us," he said.
The tour was a first for the Maitland Junior Rugby Club and the first international tour for any rugby side from Maitland in 30 years.
It was initiated by coaches Rob Strachan and Dan Gollan and was in the planning for 12 months with players fundraising as well as gaining support from local sponsors.
"We couldn't be more proud of the boys in the way they represented themselves, their families and Maitland Rugby in New Zealand," Mr Strachan said.
"The boys and coaching staff really got to know more about each other, and we saw the very best of the boys come out in their rugby. I think we might have surprised the New Zealand sides."
The team and tour was supported by many sponsors including Hunter Valley Tracks, Hunt Hospitality, Gabes Cleaning, CrossFit Maitland, Titan Group, CDC NSW, Engage Health and Fitness, TSGlobal, Booth Contracting Plumbing and Gas Fitting, Harvey Norman Rutherford, Hunter Outdoor, Boydells Restaurant, Studio 31 Massage.
