The sun was shining as 390 school students from 36 teams converged on Morpeth Oval on Friday, April 28 for an under-10s rugby league carnival.
Hosted by Morpeth Junior Rugby League Club, the event was a Newcastle Knights led initiative to drive engagement in rugby league.
Students travelled from Seaham, Singleton, Maitland and Medowie amongst others and was the second day of an under-10s gala. The Thursday carnival was held at Windale.
The schools played three games each with volunteers from Morpeth Junior Rugby League Club working busily in the canteen.
Newcastle Knights players were also on hand to sign autographs. The club thanked all the teachers and students who played and represented their schools proudly.
The club also thanked its tireless volunteers for all their hard work throughout the day.
