The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Slow Food Earth Market Maitland is expanding at Maitland Community Markets

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated May 5 2023 - 10:23am, first published 9:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmer Tarrant Gamer shows off a beetroot. Picture: Rainbird Farm
Farmer Tarrant Gamer shows off a beetroot. Picture: Rainbird Farm

The beloved Slow Food Earth Market Maitland is about to embark on a new venture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.