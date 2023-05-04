The beloved Slow Food Earth Market Maitland is about to embark on a new venture.
Produce from its stallholders will be available at a pop up stall at Maitland Community Markets on the first Sunday of every month, starting in June.
Market chairwoman Amorelle Dempster said the group had agreed to take part until the end of the year and was looking forward to serving a new customer base.
She said market volunteers would sell the produce on behalf of the farmers and producers so they could have the weekend off or attend other markets.
"It means that in between the markets in The Levee we've got somewhere else to sell the produce and it gives farmers more opportunities to access their customers directly," she said.
"It's a different group of people who come to that market - it's people who are working during the week and young families who can't come to the earth market."
The venture was born after a trial run in April proved to be a huge success and an impromptu appearance last year - after the annual mango rescue went wrong - showed there was a demand for it.
Ms Dempster said there had been multiple requests for a fresh food stall at the market and she hoped it would become a permanent outlet.
The market is held at Maitland Showground from 9am until 2pm on the first Sunday of each month.
The next earth market in The Levee, Central Maitland, is on Thursday, April 18 between 8.30am and 1.30pm.
Shoppers are reminded to bring their own bags to both markets.
