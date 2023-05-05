Port Stephens Hunter Police District is appealing to the community for help identifying the male in this picture.
Police believe the pictured person can assist them with investigations into an incident that happened at East Maitland at 11pm on Wednesday, May 3.
If you know him or have information that will assist Police in identifying him please call Maitland Police on 4934 0200 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Quote the report number E79864289.
You can remain anonymous.
