The Maitland Mercury
Home/Comment

Opinion: Praise for Greta Medical Centre's Dr Maninder Deep who will soon leave the practice

Updated May 5 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Praise flows for hard working Greta GP
Praise flows for hard working Greta GP

Dear Editor,

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.