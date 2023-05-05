Praise flows for hard working Greta GP

Dear Editor,
I wish to acknowledge the great number of hard working clinicians in our area, including my personal GP of 10 years Dr Maninder Deep, at Greta Medical Centre.
It is widely accepted that having consistency in treatment is part of the recipe to good health in later life.
This can be especially true of older men, who tend to seek treatment infrequently and often too late.
While I wouldn't describe myself as old, I am perhaps slow to open up and undoubtedly stubborn at times. No matter how busy, Dr Deep often created the time and space to have the conversations that made a positive impact, and I will be forever grateful.
It is with a degree of sadness that this community now bids him farewell.
But having seen his tireless work ethic first hand, I am also pleased he's taking steps to achieve what many of us recognise as work-life balance.
If we consider the lingering impacts of COVID-19 on our community, from anxiety, to developmental delays in children and chronic illness, we should also pause to reflect on those doctors and medical professionals who served on the frontline during this tense time.
Masks and face shields can only protect from so much. Sadly, many in the health sector were too often subjected to the worst in human nature during the pandemic.
From just one of the great many people you helped, farewell Dr Deep. Thank you for your dedication and kindness, despite these challenging times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.