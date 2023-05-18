BJL Welding named national champion Advertising Feature

BJL Welding & Fabrication has been named national Champion Industrial Business at the 25th Australian Small Business Champion Awards.



The national awards ceremony was held on April 28 at The Star in Sydney, with more than 1000 guests in attendance.



It's quite a coup for the Beresfield company, though they are growing accustomed to collecting awards, winning Outstanding Business Services two years running (2021 and 2022).in the Hunter Local Business Awards.



At the national awards, the BJL team received an award statuette, a limited-edition 25th anniversary commemorative coin and certificate, as well as national recognition for their efforts as an industry leader.



BJL company director Brad Lloyd said having their passion, commitment and hard work celebrated among their peers was an experience they will treasure for many years to come.



"It's a fantastic recognition not just for our quality workmanship but also dedication to our clients," he said.

BJL are specialists in structural steel and metalwork fabrication and installation. That includes domestic and commercial structural steel, staircases and balustrades, and metalwork items.

Clients include residential and commercial builders, mining, schools and government.

Projects can range from 100-tonne renovations, to new builds and updated infrastructure to simply replacing a post at a client's house, or insurance repair work.



"Every client is valued and respected," Brad said. "Their individual needs are our priority."

Brad founded BJL in October 2005, working out of his parents' backyard, and is proud of the company's growth since those humble beginnings.

"We have experienced enormous growth, moving from a one-man band to a workforce of 15," Brad said.

"Along the way we have driven home our values and business culture, driving our team to always do better."

The BJL team are highly trained in not only their trade, but also communication, conflict resolution and leadership programs.



"This ensures they have the skills to not only perform the job but exceed our clients' expectations," Brad said.



The Australian Small Business Champion Awards is the only national recognition program for Australian small businesses.



The 25th anniversary awards drew an unprecedented array of entries, with winners representing a broad cross-section of industries from all states and territories.



The BJL team having fun at the national small business awards where they were named Champion Industrial Business. Picture supplied