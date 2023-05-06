The Maitland Mercury
Newcastle RL set to tweak player-points index system after meeting with clubs

By Robert Dillon
Updated May 7 2023 - 9:14am, first published 9:11am
Players like Luke Walsh signed for new club Northern Hawks but come with a 25-point value on the player-points index system. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
NEWCASTLE Rugby League general manager Adam Devcich says the majority of clubs have endorsed the new player-points index system, but he expects minor adjustments will be made to it next season.

