Merewether beat Blacks as Mick Taylor scores double for Maitland in Premier Rugby

By Ben Carr
May 7 2023 - 12:00pm
Maitland breakaway Nick Davidson is tacked against Wanderers at No 2 Sportsground on Saturday, April 29. Picture by Mollie Gray
Merewether-Carlton have beaten the Blacks 29-14 in premier rugby despite a double to Maitland's Mick Taylor at Townson Oval on Saturday, May 6.

