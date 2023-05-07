Merewether-Carlton have beaten the Blacks 29-14 in premier rugby despite a double to Maitland's Mick Taylor at Townson Oval on Saturday, May 6.
A piece of individual brilliance by Taylor in the 59th minute, where he beat three defenders, gave the Blacks a fighting chance heading into the final quarter of the match.
The Greens remain the only undefeated side in the premier rugby competition, the Blacks have won two of their opening four games.
After a promising start from Maitland, the Greens raced out to a 15-0 lead after five-eighth Toby Wait and fullback Sam Rouse scored in quick succession.
Merewether took that lead into half-time before Taylor scored his first in the 55th minute and then Maitland were back to 15-14 after he grabbed his second.
Blacks coach Luke Cunningham praised his side for the way they fought back after Merewether opened up a first-half lead.
"In years gone by we probably drop our head and Merewether go on with it convincingly but the resilience of our guys is really good," he said.
"The fact that they got themselves back into that fight and in a position to go on with it is certainly a huge positive to come out of it.
"We just then need to sort of stick to our guns and not just be content to get back in the fight but put up more of a fight and get the result."
Maitland were unable to hold out Merewether and two late tries to Rouse and winger Austin Zander sealed the 15-point win.
Cunnigham was left frustrated with some individual errors from the Blacks.
"We had our opportunities to take the lead but some poor errors and the execution of a couple of aspects of our game let us down," he said.
Taylor was awarded player of the match for Maitland and Cunningham said the regular outside centre had started the season strongly.
"He's played out of position for me, he prefers to play centre but he's been willing to play on the wing for me as a case of getting our seven best backs on the park even if it meant someone was out of position," he said.
"He played great yesterday and he'll find himself back in the centres next week, he was really strong for us."
Maitland will play its next two games at Marcellin Park after playing the last two rounds away, this Saturday they host Southern Beaches at 3pm.
Southern Beaches lost to Wanderers on Saturday, May 6 but sprung an upset over Hamilton in round three.
"It's nice to get back to your home ground and build a bit of momentum going into those second round of games," Cunningham said.
"We've got Southern Beaches this weekend who have been playing really well the last couple of weeks so we'll need to be on our game against them."
