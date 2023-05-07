The Maitland Mercury
Warners Bay streak-away in final quarter to register 85-45 win over Maitland Saints

Ben Carr
Ben Carr
May 7 2023 - 1:30pm
Maitland's Izaac Berthold jumps in the ruck against a Warners Bay opponent at Max McMahon Oval on Saturday, May 6. Picture by Maitland Saints
Maitland's Izaac Berthold jumps in the ruck against a Warners Bay opponent at Max McMahon Oval on Saturday, May 6. Picture by Maitland Saints

The Maitland Saints have lost 85-45 to Warners Bay following a dominant final quarter from the visitors at Max McMahon Oval on Saturday, May 6.

