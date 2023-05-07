The Maitland Saints have lost 85-45 to Warners Bay following a dominant final quarter from the visitors at Max McMahon Oval on Saturday, May 6.
Neck-and-neck for most of the afternoon, the Bulldogs kicked six goals to one in the fourth quarter as the Saints had little answer.
Maitland were able to remain in the contest for most of the afternoon and led 32-27 at half-time in part due to some straight kicking, scoring 5.2.
The loss leaves Maitland with back-to-back losses after starting the season with three straight wins. They are fifth on the Black Diamond Cup ladder, one place above Warners Bay who have won two games from five.
Saints coach Dustin Spriggs said his young side fell away badly at the end of the game but will learn from the experience.
"We competed pretty well in the contest with them all day but we had two 10-minute periods in the first and second quarter where we got right on top," he said.
"Spreading the footy and made them work quite hard defensively and we were able to score off it.
"But basically the story of the day was last quarter we pretty much capitulated.
"Unfortunately improvement isn't linear, we don't just go up in a straight line, sometimes you have to come back a little bit, especially after such a hot start to the season.
"We'll definitely learn from it and I know the boys will be doing their best to make sure they don't get run-over the top of in the last quarter on their home ground like that again."
The Saints featured 14 teenagers against Warners Bay and Spriggs said the team will enjoy the bye this round before hosting the Singleton Roosters on Saturday, May 20.
Spriggs again praised back-man Jack Ellis and singled out Rywin Nock for his best game of the season so far.
"He's a 17-year-old that definitely led the way with his attack on the footy and he's pressure across half-forward...Rywin was fantastic yesterday," he said.
"We've held him in high regard for a long time and that was definitely the best game he has played for the club.
"Jack Ellis down back again was probably one you have to make special mention of.
"At the same game at that ground last year, Brandt Job, who is one of the top full-forwards in the competition gave Jack a bit of a bath.
"I think he kicked 10 goals on him last year and Jack's worked a lot, he's only 19 himself, worked a lot on his strength...but Jack kept him to one goal yesterday."
