Maitland, Broadmeadow, New Lambton and Adamstown take wins in round 9 of NPLW Northern NSW: 2023

By Renee Valentine
Updated May 8 2023 - 8:10am, first published 8:06am
Mercedes McNabb, left, scored the winner as Maitland defeated Newcastle Olympic at Darling Street Oval on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Maitland ended Newcastle Olympic's unbeaten run, Broadmeadow seized the outright lead and Jets captain Cassidy Davis had an immediate impact for New Lambton during an intriguing round of NPLW Northern NSW on Sunday.

