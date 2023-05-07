Maitland ended Newcastle Olympic's unbeaten run, Broadmeadow seized the outright lead and Jets captain Cassidy Davis had an immediate impact for New Lambton during an intriguing round of NPLW Northern NSW on Sunday.
Mercedes McNabb produced a piece of individual brilliance in the 77th minute to secure a much-needed 1-0 win for Maitland at Darling Street Oval.
The result snapped Olympic's seven-game undefeated start to 2023 and left them in second place on 19 points while Magic improved to 22 points with a 15-0 rout of Mid Coast in Taree.
At Lisle Carr Oval, sixth-placed New Lambton (10) welcomed the return of Davis and her Jets teammates Lauren Allan and Tara Andrews in an important 3-0 victory against third-placed Charlestown (18).
Davis scored with long-range efforts in the 49th and 84th minutes and Allan provided an assist for Macy Anthony to find the back of the net from close range in the 77th minute.
The Eagles, who have lost former national league midfielder Tara Pender to a season-ending knee injury, still have ground to make up but their season looks on the rise as the competition approaches its midpoint.
Maitland's (15) win came after consecutive losses to Adamstown and Azzurri left them in fifth place.
Coach Keelan Hamilton conceded the Magpies "rode our luck a bit" in the first half with Olympic unable to make the most of several attacking chances.
"Imo [goalkeeper Imogene Tomasone] made a couple of good saves. We had a couple of good blocks in our own box, some really desperate defending," Hamilton said.
"I think we needed the win for confidence, a bit of belief again to say that we're still a good side."
They remained fifth but are only one point adrift of fourth-placed Rosebud (16), who were 7-0 winners over Warners Bay (0) at Adamstown Oval on Sunday.
Olympic coach Neil Owens rued a failure to finish in the first half then was disappointed as the hosts reverted to more "individualised" play in the second.
Both sides had chances denied by opposing goalkeepers before McNabb picked up the ball in space, weaved around Olympic's defence and fired into the bottom left corner of the net.
Maitland next play New Lambton.
Points: Magic 22, Olympic 19, Azzurri 18, Adamstown 16, Maitland 15, New Lambton 10, Mid Coast 3, Warners Bay 0.
