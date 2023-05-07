The Maitland Mercury
NPL: Charlestown Azzurri bounce back to build advantage at the top

Craig Kerry
Updated May 8 2023 - 8:13am, first published 8:10am
Azzurri star Taylor Regan wins a header in the 3-1 victory at Magic Park on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Rene Ferguson proved a key man for Charlestown Azzurri again, scoring twice as the NPL men's NNSW leaders extended their advantage with a 3-1 win over Broadmeadow on Sunday at Magic Park in round 10.

