Two tries to the rampaging Nathan Clarke has helped the East Maitland Griffins beat Waratah Mayfield 32-22 in the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League competition on Saturday, May 6.
The Griffins hosted the Cheetahs at King Edward Park looking to bounce back after a defeat to the Morpeth Bulls in round two.
Clarke picked up players' player while Jacob Tatupu, Corey Xuereb, Brad Nichols and Thomas Wright were the other try scorers in the six-try to four win.
Morpeth continued their excellent start to the season beating Stockton 26-18 on Sunday, May 7. Jack Martin, Brendon Frost, Tye Walkate and Jackob Ryan were the try scorers for the Bulls.
Morpeth join Cardiff as the only undefeated teams in the competition ahead of a top-of-the-table clash in round four.
The Hinton Hornets beat West Wallsend 18-10 with Robert Lavis and Flynn Anderson amongst the try scorers. The win was the Hornets first of the season and pushes them up to sixth on the ladder.
East Maitland v Stockton at King Edward Park on Friday, May 19 at 6.30pm
Hinton v Glendale at Glendale on Saturday, May 20, at 1.30pm
Morpeth v Cardiff at Morpeth Oval on Saturday, May 20, at 3pm
Kearsley have thumped Aberglasslyn 54-2 for their first win of the season in round three of the C-Grade Men's North competition on Saturday, May 6.
The Crushers stormed out to a 18-0 lead with tries to Blake Mornoney, Thomas Hutton and Daniel White.
Dungog were beaten 38-16 by Abermain at Howe Park with fullback Bryce Field scoring two tries for the Hawks.
Kurri Kurri were beaten 40-0 by Fingal Bay at the Kurri Kurri Sportsground while Maitland United had the bye.
Maitland United v Kearsley at Coronation Oval on Saturday, May 20 at 3pm
Abermain v Aberglasslyn at Howe Park on Saturday, May 20 at 3pm
Kurri Kurri v Dungog at Kurri Kurri Sportsground Saturday, May 20 at 5pm
Paterson beat Raymond Terrace 32-12 at the Paterson Sportsground on Saturday, May 6 to sit at the top of the Men's Northern Conference competition after three rounds.
A double to hooker Hudson Boney helped the River to a six-try to two win over the Magpies.
Gloucester beat Waratah Mayfield 46-18 at Bert Gallagher Oval while Clarence Town were beaten 24-20 by Karuah.
In the other game Tea Gardens were comprehensive 68-14 winners over Aberglasslyn.
Aberglasslyn v Waratah Mayfield at Waratah on Saturday, May 20 at 1.30pm
Clarence Town v Raymond Terrace at Clarence Town Park on Saturday, May 20 at 2pm
Karuah v Gloucester at Karuah on Saturday, May 20 at 2pm
Tea Gardens v Paterson at Tea Gardens on Saturday, May 20 at 2.30pm
The Morpeth Bulls lost their first game of the season 12-10 when they travelled to take on Swansea on Friday, May 5.
Dungog recorded their first win of the season with a dominant 24-4 display over Cardiff, Isabella and Bethany Marshall scoring two tries each for the Warriors.
Clarence Town were defeated 20-4 by Awabakal in their first loss of the season.
Cessnock were narrowly beaten 28-22 by Raymond Terrace at the Cessnock Sportsground, Isabella Garvie scoring two tries for the Goannas.
Cessnock v Dungog at Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday, May 20 at 9am
Clarence Town v Raymond Terrace at Cessnock Town Park on Saturday, May 20 at 1pm
Morpeth v Cardiff at Morpeth Oval on Saturday, May 20 at 2pm
West Maitland have beaten Aberglasslyn 24-6 at Coronation Oval on Saturday, May 6. Courtney Hayes scored two tries in the eight-try to two win.
Thornton Beresfield had the bye.
Thornton Beresfield v West Wallsend at Somerset Park Sporting Fields on Friday, May 19 at 7pm
Aberglasslyn v Tea Gardens at Tea Gardens on Saturday, May 20 at 1.30pm
West Maitland v Wallsend Maryland at Coronation Oval on Saturday, May 20 at 2pm
