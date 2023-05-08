The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Nathan Clarke scores two tries as East Maitland Griffins beat Waratah Mayfield

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
May 8 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
East Maitland Griffins forward Nathan Clarke charges the ball forward against Waratah Mayfield on Saturday, May 6. Picture by East Maitland Griffins
East Maitland Griffins forward Nathan Clarke charges the ball forward against Waratah Mayfield on Saturday, May 6. Picture by East Maitland Griffins

Men's Southern Conference

Two tries to the rampaging Nathan Clarke has helped the East Maitland Griffins beat Waratah Mayfield 32-22 in the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League competition on Saturday, May 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.