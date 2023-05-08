Heading to Newcastle through Hexham this week?
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions this week on Maitland Road between the Newcastle Inner City Bypass and Hexham Bridge to allow for investigation work on the Hexham Straight Widening project.
From Monday, May 8, there will be some intermittent shoulder and lane closures so that Transport for NSW can carry out the investigations.
Work will be carried out intermittently for up to five days from 9.30am to 2.30pm and from 8pm to 5am.
It is expected to be complete by the end of June, weather permitting.
Traffic control and reduced speed limits will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.