Maitland Pickers begin premiership defence with back-to-back A-1 netball wins

Ben Carr
Ben Carr
May 8 2023 - 1:00pm
The Telarah Pies Pickers take on Cessnock Leagues in Maitland Netball Association's A-1 competition on Saturday, May 6. Picture by Photography by Amanda
Pickers Netball have started their 2023 campaign in perfect style defeating Classy Comets 55-33 at Maitland Park on Saturday, May 6.

