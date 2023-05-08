Pickers Netball have started their 2023 campaign in perfect style defeating Classy Comets 55-33 at Maitland Park on Saturday, May 6.
The win backs up a first round victory against Cessnock Leagues and has the side on top of the ladder along with The George and Hills Solicitors.
Pickers Netball play The George in round three of Maitland Netball Association's A-1 competition on Saturday, May 13. The game will be a replay of last year's grand-final where the Pickers won 37-35 in a thrilling game.
Telarah Pies Pickers opened their account against Cessnock Leagues in round two 58-24, while Hills Solicitors beat Maitland Rugby Blacks Netball Club, The Braddie.
The George defeated the Comets 37-30.
The Quarry from West Rutherford Telarah Netball Club are the early leaders in the A-2 competition after they beat clubmates Lynx 49-41 in round two.
They were comprehensive 79-37 winners over EMNC Windsor Castle in round one.
They are joined at the top of the ladder by ECBC Comets from the Coalfields Netball Club. The Comets beating Maitland Carpet Court Pickers 42-28.
MRBNC Pivot beat EMNC Windsor Castle 38-34 in a thriller while Cessnock Leagues Gold were comfortable 50-22 winners over WRTNC Wild West.
Majestic Movers are the only undefeated team after two rounds, beating Cessnock Leagues Purple 36-23.
BDNC Miller Park Hotel Poison Ivy had a big 59-18 win over Silver Comets while MRBNC AMC Conveyancing edged out Oddbots from West Rutherford Telarah Netball Club 36-23.
MNC Kaos backed up their round one win with a 45-28 victory over Majestic Margaritas while the Flares from MCS Netball Club are second on the ladder after they beat WRTNC Embers 39-23.
HLC Assassins beat Bushrangers 50-40 in a game between two teams from Maitland Rugby Blacks Netball Club. RSL Proseccos got their first win of the season in a 42-19 win over BDNC Greta Workers Club.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.