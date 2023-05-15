Maitland Musical Society is busy rehearsing a story that has resonated with generations of young girls since it was first published in 1868 - that's right, they're doing Little Women.
Based on Louisa May Alcott's novel, Little Women, The Broadway Musical follows the timeless story of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy, and the adventures they get up to.
Maitland Musical Society's talented performers will deliver the musical, accompanied by the society's orchestra, at Maitland Gaol from Friday, May 26 for two weekends only.
It will be the first time the society has put on a musical at the gaol.
Little Women director Amber Lewis said the talented cast are making her job easy and rehearsals are going very well.
It's a show she knows well, having performed in it with Maitland Musical Society in 2014, and been musical director for the Young People's Theatre Newcastle production in 2018.
Ms Lewis said audiences can expect to feel quite the range of emotions throughout the show.
"It's a comedy so there's lots of funny moments, lots of heartfelt moments, if you know the story there's a bit of sadness as well. It's all in there," she said.
"Lots of laughter, probably a few tears. It's very heartfelt and family oriented."
Ms Lewis said while directing she has been focusing on the family element of the story, and the notion of supporting one another through difficult times.
"I certainly think of late we've all been dealing with that, so I think in that way it would make it very relatable for audiences, understanding that by having a support network around you you can really get through any kind of tough time that comes your way," she said.
"And then you get that opportunity to experience all the good times as well and make memories with the people you love so much."
City of Newcastle Drama Association award winning costume designer and Maitland Musical Society president Coralie Lewis has made the costumes, which keep with the time period but not too strictly.
"She does a spectacular job and I think they're going to look really good," Ms Lewis said.
This will be the third time musical director Callan Creed and repetiteur Linda Hamilton been a part of Little Women, who have been involved alongside Ms Lewis every time.
"They've been on the journey with me too, they're doing a phenomenal job and I wouldn't be able to do it without them," she said.
Maitland Musical Society's production of Little Women is on at Maitland Gaol on May 26, 27 and 28, and June 2, 3, and 4.
Friday and Saturday performances are on 7pm to 10pm and Sunday performances are on 2pm to 5pm. The show goes for 2.5 hours and has a 20 minute interval.
Tickets are on sale now at Humantix.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
