A scoring run in the third quarter was enough to see the Centre of Excellence home 70-56 against the Maitland Mustangs Women in the NBL1 East on Saturday, May 6.
Back at the Federation Centre for the first time since the thrilling win over the Newcastle Falcons, the Mustangs provided a stern test for the national academy side from Canberra.
Maitland went into the match on a four-game winning run. The two sides have faced off already this season, the Mustangs traveling to Canberra for a 86-64 loss.
The Mustangs started brightly on Saturday afternoon, leading at half-time 29-22.
However the CoE scored 24-6 in the third quarter to open up an 11-point lead, one they held for the rest of the match.
Mila Wawszkowicz shot well from the field, scoring 17-points and four rebounds. Captain Rachel Williams also scored 17-points with three steals.
Mustangs coach Mark Wawszkowicz said the CoE team had to change their approach after half-time to counter Maitland's defence.
"If you said we'd loose by 14 we'd probably be okay with that but after being up by seven at half-time it was disappointing in the second-half to be honest, we thought we could get them," he said.
"What happened in the second-half, they had to revert from stylish basketball to just brutal basketball, just basic basketball.
"Throw it inside to the players who are bigger than ours and play the power game and they also made over half of their three-pointers, so we really made them work for it."
The Mustangs will get a boost in the height department with the arrival of Maddie Washington, a 6'1" centre from Oregon State University.
Washington played in 115 games over her four seasons at Oregon State and will also coach at Maitland Basketball Association. Wawszkowicz expects her to be ready to play in two weeks.
"Adding Maddie into our team will give us a dimension we have been missing this season. Her size and mobility is sure to trouble defenses within the NBL1 East," he said.
Maitland are looking to their round-nine home fixture on Saturday, May 13, against the Inner West Bulls as a key match.
"Every week we're making teams fight really hard if they want to win, and as it stands now we are in a good position," Wawszkowicz said.
"We targeted to win three out of five for the month of May and that one wasn't in our budget (against CoE), it would have been a bonus.
"The next three games are the three we want to win starting this Saturday night against Inner West.
"They've improved but we feel like our depth and our intensity should be enough to defeat them."
