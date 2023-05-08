The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Centre of Excellence ends Maitland Mustangs four-game winning run with 70-56 win

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
May 8 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mustangs captain Rachel Williams against Norths Bears at Maitland Federation Centre on Sunday, March 26. Picture by Floyd Mallon
Mustangs captain Rachel Williams against Norths Bears at Maitland Federation Centre on Sunday, March 26. Picture by Floyd Mallon

A scoring run in the third quarter was enough to see the Centre of Excellence home 70-56 against the Maitland Mustangs Women in the NBL1 East on Saturday, May 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.