A dogged Maitland Mustangs Men have fallen 94-83 to a slick Centre of Excellence outfit on Saturday, May 6 at the Federation Centre.
A vocal home crowd of about 300 settled in to see if the Mustangs could repeat their early-season efforts when they pushed the Basketball Australia academy team into over-time.
The CoE snuck out to a 26-21 lead at the end of the first quarter with the Mustangs keeping pace, CoE leading by four at half-time.
Clinical shooting from the three-point line in the third quarter from the CoE had that lead out to 15 heading into the last quarter. Alex Toohey hit 28 points as he shot at over 70 percent from the field.
Jensen Bradtke, son of Australian basketball legend Mark, was also in the starting line up for the CoE.
The Mustangs would not go away though, and a three-pointer from Matt Gray mid-way through the fourth quarter trimmed the lead to eight.
However, despite a committed effort from the Mustangs, the CoE were able to hold off the late charge for a nine-point win.
James Hunter was a standout for the Mustangs, scoring 19-points with six rebounds. He shot over 50 per cent from the field.
Will Cranston-Lown scored 19 buckets to go with three rebounds, six assists and five steals in a stellar all-round performance.
The loss leaves the Mustangs in 11th place on the ladder and it doesn't get any easier this Saturday, May 13, when they host the ladder-leading Inner West Bulls.
The Bulls have only dropped one game this season and are coming off a tight 80-78 win over the Newcastle Falcons. This is the second match in a run of three home games for the Mustangs.
