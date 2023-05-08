The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Centre of Excellence defeat Maitland Mustangs 94-83 in NBL1 East

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
May 8 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mustang's James Hunter in action against Norths Bears at the Maitland Federation Centre on Sunday, March 26. Picture by Floyd Mallon
The Mustang's James Hunter in action against Norths Bears at the Maitland Federation Centre on Sunday, March 26. Picture by Floyd Mallon

A dogged Maitland Mustangs Men have fallen 94-83 to a slick Centre of Excellence outfit on Saturday, May 6 at the Federation Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.