Traffic

The single-vehicle collision delayed traffic during peak hour

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated May 9 2023 - 9:23am, first published 9:18am
File picture
A motorcycle crash on the New England Highway at East Maitland between Melbourne and Banks streets caused delays during peak hour on Monday evening.

