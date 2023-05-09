All eastbound lanes of Newcastle Link Road have now reopened at Cameron Park after a truck and pedestrian crash west of Minmi Road.
One eastbound lane had remained closed while investigations were carried out and the vehicles were moved.
Traffic conditions have now returned to normal.
A man in his 40s has been taken to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition after being hit by a truck.
The man suffered a head injury.
One of two eastbound lanes has reopened on Newcastle Link Road at Cameron Park.
Emergency services and traffic crews remain on scene.
Diversions have been lifted however there may be intermittent closures of Newcastle Link Road as the scene is examined.
Heading to Newcastle on the Hunter Expressway? Newcastle Link Road is closed eastbound at Cameron Park due to a truck and pedestrian crash east of Minmi Road.
Eastbound traffic on Newcastle Link Road can use Cameron Park Drive and George Booth Drive, or Woodford Street and Minmi Road.
A medial helicopter has been tasked and emergency services are on scene.
Motorists should allow extra travel time through the area as traffic is heavy.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
In the news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.