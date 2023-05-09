The Maitland Mercury
Truck and pedestrian crash at Cameron Park, Newcastle Link Road closed eastbound

Updated May 9 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 10:46am
NSW Ambulance file picture.
Update

All eastbound lanes of Newcastle Link Road have now reopened at Cameron Park after a truck and pedestrian crash west of Minmi Road.

