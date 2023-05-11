St Bede's students feel valued, supported and inspired.
Set within the growing suburb of Chisholm, St Bede's Catholic College opened with a cohort of year 7 co-educational students in 2018. Since then, the school has expanded and is now a full years 7-12 school.
With the growth to a fully fledged college, St Bede's has been equipped with future-focused contemporary buildings with state-of-the-art flexible learning spaces to cater for today's learners and the generations to come.
When completed, St Bede's will have a chapel, large playing field and multi-purpose sports hall, performing arts studio and technological and applied science workshop facilities.
St Bede's is proudly recognised as a faith-based Catholic school; representing the story and traditions of Catholicism; and interpersonally reflecting the core Catholic values of love, justice, truth and compassion.
In offering a quality Catholic education, St Bede's provides the opportunity for students to further deepen their relationship with Jesus Christ. St Bede's provides students with a unique opportunity to be part of a faith-filled Catholic community committed to high standards, personal best and service to others.
The key components that drive the development of the school are Faith, Knowledge, Courage and Community.
As an inclusive community open to students of all Christian denominations and other religions, the college is a place where students feel valued, supported and inspired.
St Bede's believes that education is not just about acquiring knowledge; it's about empowering young minds to become compassionate, confident and responsible individuals. The school's dedicated faculty and vibrant learning environment work together to cultivate a culture of academic excellence, moral values and personal growth.
The college offers a diverse curriculum that caters to the unique talents and passions of each student. From science and mathematics to humanities and the arts, the school's comprehensive range of subjects prepares students for success in a rapidly changing world.
Experienced teachers, equipped with the latest teaching methodologies, provide personalised attention to help students reach their full potential.
St Bede's has high expectations, and the way students relate to others at school and in the wider community is pivotal to the formation of well-rounded and spiritually centred young people. Students from St Bede's are already being sought after by employers for apprenticeships, traineeships and cadetships, as well as places in tertiary institutions.
Now enrolling for year 11 in 2024, St Bede's invites students and families to be part of their vibrant community. To enrol your child or find out more about St Bede's, visit chisholmsb.catholic.edu.au or phone 4088 8222.
As the Head of Catholic Schools, I am deeply conscious of what a privilege it is to work with our students, families and our staff to promote faith and learning in our community each and every day.
Our "family" of 58 schools with more than 20,000 students in this diocese welcomes all who seek the life-long value of a Catholic education in our school system.
From kindergarten to year 12, our Catholic schools cater for a range of learning needs and endeavour to support and extend each individual in our care.
A fundamental part of the journey through Catholic education for students is ensuring they feel a deep sense of being valued, develop a strong sense of self-worth and become well-rounded citizens whose social engagement is informed by the Gospel.
Our Catholic Schools Week theme this year, "Encounter: Journeying Together," reminds us that we are called to be Easter people - those who are committed to building joy-filled communities constantly seeking unity and belonging.
Our theme calls for us to accompany others along the road, meeting them where they are at.
As Pope Francis remarks, "to accompany others is a sacred task... it is intimate and intentional; it's dynamic and life-changing".
This is just like Jesus who encounters disciples on the way to Emmaus and walks alongside them and listens deeply. He doesn't just talk to them at a distance, he meets them and encounters them.
Walking alongside our parishes in support of our families, we build skills, attributes and values for today, and aim for our graduates to live prosperous and purposeful adult lives, constructively contributing to their families and community.
With many activities happening right across our schools throughout this period, visit our Catholic Schools website or contact your local school to make sure you don't miss out on the chance to see why so many families choose Catholic education for their child's school journey.
As we journey together, may we truly honour the privileged gift of Catholic education as we celebrate together during Catholic Schools Week.
Catholic Schools Week (May 15-19) celebrates what makes our Catholic schools great and raises awareness of the many opportunities Catholic schools provide through faith-based education. For more information, visit mn.catholic.edu.au.
