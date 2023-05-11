Be part of a vibrant school community Advertising Feature

St Bede's Catholic College is now enrolling for year 11 in 2024. Picture supplied

St Bede's students feel valued, supported and inspired.

Set within the growing suburb of Chisholm, St Bede's Catholic College opened with a cohort of year 7 co-educational students in 2018. Since then, the school has expanded and is now a full years 7-12 school.

With the growth to a fully fledged college, St Bede's has been equipped with future-focused contemporary buildings with state-of-the-art flexible learning spaces to cater for today's learners and the generations to come.



When completed, St Bede's will have a chapel, large playing field and multi-purpose sports hall, performing arts studio and technological and applied science workshop facilities.

St Bede's is proudly recognised as a faith-based Catholic school; representing the story and traditions of Catholicism; and interpersonally reflecting the core Catholic values of love, justice, truth and compassion.

In offering a quality Catholic education, St Bede's provides the opportunity for students to further deepen their relationship with Jesus Christ. St Bede's provides students with a unique opportunity to be part of a faith-filled Catholic community committed to high standards, personal best and service to others.

The key components that drive the development of the school are Faith, Knowledge, Courage and Community.

As an inclusive community open to students of all Christian denominations and other religions, the college is a place where students feel valued, supported and inspired.

St Bede's believes that education is not just about acquiring knowledge; it's about empowering young minds to become compassionate, confident and responsible individuals. The school's dedicated faculty and vibrant learning environment work together to cultivate a culture of academic excellence, moral values and personal growth.

The college offers a diverse curriculum that caters to the unique talents and passions of each student. From science and mathematics to humanities and the arts, the school's comprehensive range of subjects prepares students for success in a rapidly changing world.



Experienced teachers, equipped with the latest teaching methodologies, provide personalised attention to help students reach their full potential.

St Bede's has high expectations, and the way students relate to others at school and in the wider community is pivotal to the formation of well-rounded and spiritually centred young people. Students from St Bede's are already being sought after by employers for apprenticeships, traineeships and cadetships, as well as places in tertiary institutions.