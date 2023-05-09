The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland Saints beat Port Stephens 66-14 in Black Diamond Plate Women's competition

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
May 9 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland's Sophie Crouch against Port Stephens at Max McMahon Oval on Saturday, May 6. Picture by Maitland Saints
Maitland's Sophie Crouch against Port Stephens at Max McMahon Oval on Saturday, May 6. Picture by Maitland Saints

A buoyant Maitland Saints believe they can go all the way in the Black Diamond Plate Women's competition after starting the season in red-hot form.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.