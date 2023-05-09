A buoyant Maitland Saints believe they can go all the way in the Black Diamond Plate Women's competition after starting the season in red-hot form.
The Saints sit third on percentage after defeating Port Stephens 66-14 on Saturday, May 6 at Max McMahon Oval, their third win in a row.
Maitland had eight different goal kickers in the win with Nikki Robson kicking two and claiming player-of-the-match honours.
The victory follows tight wins over Newcastle City and Muswellbrook. The Saints also drew with The Entrance Bateau Bay in round one.
Maitland coach Sacha Gratton said the team has a new found belief it can challenge for the premiership.
"Making finals is a major goal of ours to get into, that's sort of step one, but step two I feel if we get to that grand-final we've got a chance of taking it," she said.
"I'm actually that positive this season about what can happen for us that it's really exciting and the girls can feel that too.
"They've seen the strength of each other and know how we can play."
The Saints struggled for numbers last season, winning just the one game. They have recruited heavily in the offseason.
"Week-in week-out we'd have 10 to 12 girls put up their hand and then we'd try and borrow from other teams," Gratton said.
"So that was a feeling we didn't want to repeat this season and luckily we've had some girls come in from touch (football).
"We've had some girls come in from rugby, we've had some AFL recruits from other teams who just didn't want to travel to who they were playing with."
Gratton said the team is still on the lookout for recruits and is seeking player sponsorships from local businesses.
The only game the Saints have dropped came against Cardiff when the team was low on numbers through the school-holiday period.
Gratton said the performance against Port Stephens was the side's best yet.
"That was a really big win and they've also been doing really well right from word go and coming from behind to take out games, that's something I'm really proud of," she said
"It's that morale and self-belief that is beginning to flourish, the skills were there last year with the girls that I had, but this year just having the extra players come on board and getting those early wins.
"The girls are truly starting to believe in themselves."
