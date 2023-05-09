Time to boot it for a good cause

It's time to get rid of those unwanted items laying around the house and earn a bit of cash to help with the rising cost of living.
Wesleyan Methodist Church's car boot sale in Dunkley Street, Rutherford, is a chance to make that happen and enjoy some of the festivities.
There will be a sausage sizzle, horse rides and games for the kids, toys and clothes for sale in the church hall, a cake sale and refreshments.
Car stallholder spaces are $20 each and the sale area is restricted to the boot.
Organiser Michael Johnson said stallholders would keep the proceeds from what they made on the day.
He said the stallholder fees would be put towards repairs to the church roof.
"The church roof needs some repairs, some maintenance. We have had one of these car boot sales before but this is the first time we have done it in a long time," he said.
Mr Johnson encouraged the community to take a stroll around the stalls.
"We hope to have about 20 car boots there with a wide range of things for sale," he said.
"We want people to come along and have a good time."
The event is on Saturday, May 27, at 8am.
Call Michael on 0429 662 575 to reserve a car space at the sale by May 20.
