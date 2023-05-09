The Maitland Mercury
Wesleyan Methodist Church in Rutherford is holding a car boot sale on May 27, 2023

Belinda-Jane Davis
Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated May 9 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 2:56pm
Time to boot it for a good cause
It's time to get rid of those unwanted items laying around the house and earn a bit of cash to help with the rising cost of living.

