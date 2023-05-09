Maitland Magpies search for missing spark in Australia Cup

Maitland will look to young keeper Taylor Pate and the return of Adam Blunden to strengthen their depleted defence when they tackle Adamstown in the Australia Cup on Wednesday night.
The 2022 NPL premiers have had a horror start to the league season and sit ninth on nine points from as many games.
A 3-2 loss to Newcastle Olympic on Sunday at Darling Street Oval, in which Jared Muller scored a first-half hat-trick to set up the win, was the latest blow for the Magpies.
However, they have a chance to move into the last eight in the Northern NSW section of the cup at Cooks Square Park (6.45pm) on Wednesday when they face a Rosebud side who led Edgeworth twice on Saturday before conceding a late own goal to lose 3-2 in the league.
Maitland coach Michael Bolch was wary of Adamstown's attack, which features experienced striker Dino Fajkovic and teenager Murray Peart, who scored twice against the Eagles.
"They are dangerous," Bolch said. "Dino is up front and the young kid [Peart] has a bit of toe about him, and we showed on the weekend we're struggling a bit against pace against our back two, so there's a bit to work on."
Senior Maitland goalkeeper Paul Bitz was substituted at half-time against Olympic because of a knee injury, giving Pate his chance in goals.
Bitz is having scans on Wednesday and will miss the Adamstown match, and likely the NPL game against Rosebud this weekend and next Wednesday's catch-up with Lake Macquarie, giving Pate more opportunities.
"Taylor Pate has been having a really good year in reserve grade and this is Bitzy's last year," Bolch said.
"We both said that at the start of the year, and we've put it to Taylor that this is your opportunity. You step up or we start chasing another keeper for next year, but this year he has been outstanding, even at training, so he'll get his chance."
Defender Blunden is back after missing Sunday's game in a boost for Maitland, who have had wide defenders Tom Davies (broken hand) and Ty Paulson (work) out in recent weeks. They will miss another three and four weeks respectively.
"We were already pretty thin at the back," Bolch said of the Olympic game.
"But it is what it is and we just need to be better in those situations. They were three decent strikes [from Muller] but we've got to be better defensively.
"I don't think that we're playing poorly. We're creating good chances and playing decent enough football, but we just can't stop conceding goals."
Bolch believed his side were creating as many chances as last year, when the netted 57 goals and conceded 32, but without the same end result.
