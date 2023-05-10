The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

2023 Bake or Burn competition winner is Bishop Tyrrell Anglican College

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated May 11 2023 - 2:40pm, first published May 10 2023 - 2:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new twist on the classic apple turnover was just one of the delights served up at the Bake or Burn competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.