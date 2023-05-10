A new twist on the classic apple turnover was just one of the delights served up at the Bake or Burn competition.
Four teams from Bishops Tyrrell Anglican College competed against teams from Catherine McAuley Catholic College at Tocal Field Days and they faced stiff competition.
In the end Bishops Tyrrell took the win, but facilitator Helen Hughes said it was incredibly close.
The Bishops Tyrrell team served up a zucchini disguised as an apple turnover - a treat that impressed judges Richard Stark, Harry Callinan and Miriam Farrington.
"Following the concept of no waste, they had even peeled the zucchini and caramelised it and used it as a garnish," Ms Hughes said.
"It tasted just like apple, but it was zucchini."
Ms Hughes praised their teacher Jenny Gurr, saying the teams were very well organised and spoke about what they were doing while they cooked.
Ms Hughes said the Catherine McAuley team went out on a limb and served up cauliflower steaks that had been marinated in spices and pan fried.
"It was a very clever dish. Both teams made use of the air fryer this year - it was definitely a trend," she said.
Celebrity chef and powerhouse of pastry Anna Polyviou joined the judging panel for the final round and was a big hit with the students.
There were no Maitland schools in the competition this year and it was lucky to go ahead after several schools pulled out at the last minute.
