CHAD O'Donnell feels he has ticked just about every box at this level.
The Maitland playmaker has won two Newcastle Rugby League premierships and two Presidents Cup titles.
He helped Newcastle to a Country Championships victory this year, and then went on to not only represent, but skipper Country to a win over City on Saturday.
He was also named player of the match for his efforts in the Country Championships final and in the weekend's rep fixture at Kogarah.
Now, O'Donnell admits he has a revived desire to potentially play at a higher level.
"If the right opportunity arose, there is still going to be a burning passion, somewhere deep down," he said.
"I've got a lot of stuff off the field sorted, family and businesses and stuff like that.
"If the right opportunity come along, I'd definitely have a think about it.
"If you shoot for the stars, NRL, but I don't know if that's out of reach now.
"NSW Cup would be a handy level to play at, I think, but I really enjoy my time and footy where I'm at.
"The glorious thing about being at Pickers is I've got so many close mates around me. A lot of things would have to line up, and the right phone call I guess, but there's definitely a burning passion."
O'Donnell, 27 last month, chased a professional career when he was younger.
He won the SG Ball Cup with Sydney Roosters, and played under-20s for South Sydney and NSW Cup for Norths before returning to Newcastle in mid-2018.
He has since grown a fitness business, Lifestyle Performance, and played with Wests and Maitland.
"When I was at Souths, Cody Walker was a big mentor or idol for me," he said.
"I was 19 or 20 and he had just debuted [at 26].
"I spent a lot of time with him and his biggest thing was just about chipping along because as long as you've got a passion for it, you never know what could happen.
"My main focus has been with personal and business [interests] ... Now that is sort of flowing well, you never know what could happen if the right thing arises."
O'Donnell's attention has returned this week to Maitland, where he is contracted for the rest of the season. Chasing back-to-back titles in 2023, the Pickers won their first four games before losing to Cessnock last round.
"I think this is coming into our fourth year as a main squad together, a handful have been in and out over the years, but the core group [remain]," O'Donnell said.
"So the bond is obviously really good. We had a loss against Cessnock, but I think that was a strong reflection of our completion and ball-handling.
"All in all, things are going really well."
Cessnock are one of multiple sides to have made strides this year, and O'Donnell reckons the competition could be the closest in years.
"From one to eight, really, could win at any moment," he said.
"The comp is that strong where, I know Lakes [eighth] have been unfortunate to not have too many wins, but they're an outstanding side that could knock any of the higher teams on the ladder.
"It's going to be an interesting run to the end, once everyone starts to find their form and shift into gear."
Maitland, who sit second, host fourth-placed Macquarie on Saturday at 3pm.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
