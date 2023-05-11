The Maitland Mercury
Grace Gadsby to represent Hunter Central Coast at Regional State Cup tournament

Ben Carr
Ben Carr
May 11 2023 - 2:30pm
Grace Gadsby playing for Maitland Netball Associations under-17s representative team in Gosford on Saturday, April 1. Picture supplied
Grace Gadsby playing for Maitland Netball Associations under-17s representative team in Gosford on Saturday, April 1. Picture supplied

Maitland netballer Grace Gadsby has been selected to represent Hunter Central Coast at the Regional State Cup.

