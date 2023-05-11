Maitland netballer Grace Gadsby has been selected to represent Hunter Central Coast at the Regional State Cup.
Grace is part of a 12-player squad who will travel to Sydney in October to take part in the tournament.
Grace started playing representative netball for Maitland this season in the under-17s. She was picked in the Hunter Central Coast regional squad after a standout performance at a carnival in Woy Woy on Sunday, April 30.
Maitland Netball Association representative coach Kim Starkey said the goal-keeper can be very proud of making the side.
"From a coaching perspective, she's improving in leaps and bounds and obviously that's been seen by these selectors," she said.
"I know she's also made rep programs through school as well so she's definitely having a cracking year considering she's gone from just Saturday netball to now stepping up into representative and being selected already for another regional team."
With the region covering the Central Coast in the south to Port Stephens in the north and west to Scone, Ms Starkey said it was a highly competitive side to make.
"She's done exceptionally well to be selected but she did have a standout weekend, she played exceptional down there," she said.
"Considering she's just coming into representative this year, she's soaking up all the information and improving every single time she takes the court."
Hunter Central Coast is one of seven regions taking part with the tournament also an opportunity for players to impress selectors picking teams at an elite level.
"It's a stepping stone, they have all these different pathways within netball and this is definitely one of them, and that's why it's targeted at this age group," Ms Starkey said.
"Under-17s is when they start selecting NSW teams and things like that, it's that age group where they are looking to find the next group of elite netballers."
Hunter Central Coast are the reigning champions of the competition which was held for the first time last year.
