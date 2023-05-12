The mums of Benhome were joined by their children on Friday as they were treated to a delicious high tea to celebrate Mother's Day.
A group of 90 mums, daughters, sons and siblings gathered in the RFBI Benhome Masonic Village function room on Friday, May 12 to celebrate how great mothers are.
The mums and their guests sipped on sparkling wine, coffee and tea while nibbling on tasty sandwiches, cakes, macarons, sliders and pastries.
The high tea was accompanied by mother-daughter duo Gabby and Anthea Wikstrom from the Sydney Ensemble playing violin.
RFBI lifestyle officer Suzanne Kelly was an organiser of the event, and said the high tea was a great opportunity to spoil the mums of Benhome.
"Every mum, all ladies are special aren't they," she said.
"It's a very special day and I think it's very important to celebrate all the important mother figures and ladies.
"Mainly after the past through years through COVID we haven't been able to celebrate a lot and I wanted to make it extra special this year."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
