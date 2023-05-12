The Maitland Mercury
Benhome Village Maitland hosts Mother's Day high tea

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
May 12 2023 - 2:00pm
The mums of Benhome were joined by their children on Friday as they were treated to a delicious high tea to celebrate Mother's Day.

