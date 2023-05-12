The popular Slow Food Earth Market Maitland is a finalist in the 2023 Hunter Region Business Excellence Awards.
The market is one of several finalists recognised as being an exceptional businesses in the region.
The market, which operates in The Levee Central Maitland on the first and third Thursday of the month, is possible thanks to the dedication of a team of volunteers.
Chairwoman Amorelle Dempster said the recognition showed how important volunteers were in our community.
"We couldn't run the market without our volunteers. They are incredibly dedicated and work many hours to set the market up, to pack it up and to do all of the other things that are involved with keeping it running," she said.
Market volunteers Reesa Ryan and Kylie Wiblem will attend the gala dinner at Friday, May 19 at Cessnock Leagues Club where the winners will be announced.
The night will feature champagne and canapes on arrival, a two-course meal and a keynote presentation.
In the news:
The other finalists are:
2325 Food Hub
ACN - All Communications Network
Advanced school of beauty
Alestre Pilates
Allegra Pilates
Alto Specialist
AMS Design & Drafting Pty Ltd
Australian Hypnotherapy College (AHC)
Balanced Beans
Beam Bookkeeping Pty Ltd
Beyond Dog Training
Biological Preservation Australia
Blake's lawn and Maintenance
Blue Balloon Coaching
CKL Country and Kids
Conditsis Lawyers
Conveyancing Services
Disability support project PTY
Double Scoop Consulting
DYN I.T. Solutions
Early Links
Earth Market Maitland - Slow Food Hunter Valley
Expressions School of Dance, Barre & Co
Extra Hands With Extra Love
Green Ink Design Studio
Hammer and Stone Property Services
Heart HR
Heart of the Hunter
Hillys Westlake Auto Repairs
Hunter Health Insurance
Hunter Interior Design
Hunter Valley Flooring Xtra
Hunter Valley Tours
Ink Financial Solutions
Jah Arts and Designs
JECS cleaning services
Jezweb
Joel Thomas Wagner
KOUTCHI
Lake Group Strata
LH AGENDA Pty Ltd
LJ Hooker Cessnock
Loving Pets Australia P/L
Maffey Property Services
Maitland Business Chamber
Maitland Liquor Accord
Marchini Nutrition
McCaffrey's Estate
Merchant Business Brokers
Money Links
Mummel Road - Positive Behaviour Support
Newcastle Master Builders Apprentices
Nudge On
Peace Warrior
Picture This! Custom Framing
Plantman Garden Services
Playstate PTY LTD
Red Insight Pty Ltd
Roma Orchard
Saddler's Creek Wines
Sarah Fenton - MTA Mobile Travel Agents
Sincerus Mindset Coaching & Training
Skippy Down Under Tours
Style by Sisters
Sue's Clothing
Survivor's R Us Incorporated
The Hummingbird Centre
The Hunter in a Basket
The Mai-Wel Group
Transformational Institute Pty Ltd
UAINE Candles
Village Coffee hub
Vincent St Kitchen + Bar
Vines Restaurant at Hollydene Estate Wines
Vintage Connections Tours
What Were You Wearing Australia
Wisdom Care PTY LTD
Wishing You Well
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.