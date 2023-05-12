The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

The Slow Food Earth Market Maitland is a finalist in the 2023 Hunter Region Business Excellence Awards

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated May 12 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers Tom Christie, Tony Milburn and Michelle Fogarty with earth market chairwoman Amorelle Dempster at the Slow Food Earth Market Maitland. Picture by Marina Neil
Farmers Tom Christie, Tony Milburn and Michelle Fogarty with earth market chairwoman Amorelle Dempster at the Slow Food Earth Market Maitland. Picture by Marina Neil

The popular Slow Food Earth Market Maitland is a finalist in the 2023 Hunter Region Business Excellence Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.