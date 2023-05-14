Dog shot and left to die in cruel attack

A DOG who vets believe was cruelly shot and left to die near bushland in the Hunter Valley is making a slow recovery from life-saving surgery.
Maitland Animal Management Facility manager Dee Walton said 'JD' is a fighter who suffered a nasty wound to his head which turned necrotic and had to be operated on.
The incident has been reported to police and Ms Walton said despite dealing with a lot of animal cruelty cases, it never gets any easier.
"Someone has to have seen this dog at someone's house or known someone who took on a dog called JD," she said.
"We don't want someone getting away with this, if they do it once they may do it again and we need to send a clear message that animal cruelty isn't tolerated.
"We really need the community to get behind cases like these and speak up for these animals, it's really important we don't let people get away with this - they're defenceless and they need us to be their voice."
The injured dog was found near bushland at the end of Maurice Road, Pokolbin, on May 10 with wounds vets believe are consistent with having been shot.
He also had wounds on his legs and was underweight.
The shelter was able to determine that the dog's name is JD and were told by the previous owner he was allegedly re-homed in March for free to a Millfield man.
NSW Police have confirmed the incident was reported after the animal was collected by council rangers and taken to a vet at Morpeth for treatment.
Ms Walton said sadly JD is still not walking after his surgery and is in a lot of pain.
"He's the sweetest dog," she said.
"He's very shut down and we're working with him, he does give me a slight wag and kiss.
"He's a very lucky boy [to be alive]."
Ms Walton urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the shelter on 0438 742 541 or police via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
