NSW Rugby League to view video of brawl in women's match

By Mick McDonald
Updated May 16 2023 - 7:57am, first published 7:49am
NSW rugby league will examine this spectator video of the game
THE NSW Rugby League will view footage of a brawl in the Wingham vs Wauchope North Coast Women's Rugby League game played at Wingham on Saturday May 13, to determine if more players are charged.

