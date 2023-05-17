The Thornton Redbacks will be aiming for a second win over West Wallsend this season when they travel to Johnston Park on Sunday, May 21.
The Redbacks beat West Wallsend 3-0 back in round six, one of only two wins Thornton have recorded this season.
The Redbacks are currently last on Northern NSW Football's Northern League One ladder, although are only five points bellow Belmont Swansea in fifth.
Thornton have also earnt draws against ladder leaders Toronto Awaba and Singleton.
Redbacks coach Gary Wand said the main problem for his side this season has been finding a consistent goal-scorer.
"We don't play too bad most of the time, we just don't score goals," he said.
"The last South Cardiff game it was 0-0 after about 30 minutes and then we had two cleared off the line and we hit the post and they waltzed down the other end and scored.
"We do create chances but we have midfielders who are the leading goal-scorers which isn't a good recipe.
"If you take chances it changes games...you work on creating half a dozen chances and three of those are really good ones and you take two of them, that's two goals a game and that hasn't been happening."
The Redbacks have scored 12 goals from 10 games this season, the worst record in the league, while their defensive record is among the best.
Thornton are coming off a bye this week and earnt a draw with Singleton in round 11. Thornton scored early in that game through Liam Hardy.
"The Singleton game we scored in the first three minutes and they scored right before half-time and then the second-half was fairly even," Wand said.
"We could have changed the game had we scored just one more."
The good news is the Redbacks have plenty of time to turn their fortunes around, the Northern League One season runs for 27 rounds finishing in September. Round one started in late February.
Wand is in his fifth year as coach, "I'm still enjoying it, the players are still enjoying it, they're a good group of lads, a lot of them are friends who have been together for quite a little while," he said.
"Sometimes I think they're a little bit too close, they need a little bit of a rev up from each other."
Kick-off against West Wallsend is at 2.30pm.
