Braedyn Crowley inspires Maitland to 6-0 win over Lake Macquarie

Braedyn Crowley went to 20 goals in 12 games across all competitions this season for Maitland with a hat-trick against last-placed Lake Macquarie in their 6-0 NPL catch-up game win.
The Magpies climbed a place to seventh on 15 points with the victory on Wednesday night at Macquarie Field as they continue to recover from a poor start to their premiership defence.
They now sit four points outside the top five at the halfway mark of the campaign, although fifth-placed Olympic (19 points) have a game in hand.
Crowley, last season's player of the year and golden boot, missed two games with an ankle injury early in the season but has bounced back in recent weeks.
He scored the opener in the third minute against Lakes before setting up goals for Alex Read and Flynn Goodman, then netting Maitland's final two himself. Rhys Cooper was the Magpies' other scorer.
In the Australia Cup, the Broadmeadow versus Weston match on Wednesday night at Magic Park was moved to Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Thursday night (8pm) because of wet weather.
Magic's Sam Kamper was cleared to play after having his red card from the weekend overturned.
In other news:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
