Hunter Valley Grammar School hosted a breakfast event with author and academic Dr Amy Thunig on Thursday, May 18.
A group of about 40 people heard from Dr Thunig who was asked questions by Gringai Wonnarua man and childhood friend Adam Fletcher in a Q&A session, while enjoying a delicious breakfast catered by the school's talented Treetops Cafe chefs.
Dr Thunig is an author, media commentator and academic, a Gomeroi/Gamilaroi/Kamilaroi yinarr (woman) and mother who lives on Awabakal land.
A full-time academic and researcher in the field of education, Dr Thunig is also the author of Tell Me Again: a memoir which was released November 2022.
She has been shortlisted for the Matt Richell Award for New Writer of the Year in 2023.
During the event, Dr Thunig spoke about her difficult upbringing and read aloud parts of her memoir.
The event was the first in the schools new series called Unite and Ignite Conversations.
Hunter Valley Grammar School Deputy Principal and Head of Senior School, Greg Robinson said the school is embarking on a series of breakfast events.
"The events will focus on different elements of things that are important to us," he said.
"For this event, the focus was on inclusion."
Mr Robinson said to have someone like Dr Thunig speak at the school brings a whole lot of elements to life.
"Her story is an incredible story. She is Indigenous and the memoir is about her journey and how discrimination, racism, drugs have all played a part in her life," he said.
"She has come through with a whole lot of resilience and is now a Doctor, an Academic."
Guests were also privileged to witness a number of musical performances by talented Hunter Valley Grammar School students during the breakfast event.
Dr Thunig also ran a second Q&A session with Year 10 and Year 11 students.
"It's a first for them because we've not really done something like this before," Mr Robinson said.
Copies of Tell Me Again: a memoir are available for purchase at Harry Hartog, including the Stockland Greenhills store.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
