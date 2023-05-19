The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Farmers, volunteers, launch bid to save Maitland pumpkin seeds with seed bank

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated May 19 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Earth Market Maitland chairwoman Amorelle Dempster with some of the pumpkins grown in the Maitland area, and their seeds. Picture by Marina Neil
Earth Market Maitland chairwoman Amorelle Dempster with some of the pumpkins grown in the Maitland area, and their seeds. Picture by Marina Neil

A group of farmers and volunteers are taking matters into their own hands to protect the future of Maitland pumpkins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.