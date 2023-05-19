A group of farmers and volunteers are taking matters into their own hands to protect the future of Maitland pumpkins.
They are fed up with the varroa mite eradication plan and are worried all the precious varieties the area has grown for decades will be lost.
A seed is lost every time it becomes a plant that isn't pollinated. On top of that, some types of seeds need to be planted at least every two years otherwise they won't germinate.
They have an ambitious plan - to grow 600 pumpkin seedlings from at least 10 different varieties and appeal to the community to help take care of them.
But what about the lack of bees?
The Earth Market Maitland will teach residents how to hand pollinate the pumpkins. People can sign up to take part at Maitland Taste Festival this weekend.
The varroa mite outbreak, which was detected in sentinel hives at the Port of Newcastle in June 2022, has seen a wide section of the Hunter Valley end up in the eradication zone.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries has euthanised all of the known honey bee hives within the red zone and is now conducting baiting to kill any wild bees.
Honey bee hives are not allowed within the red zone, but the department says native bee hives are still allowed as they don't carry the mite.
Market chairwoman Amorelle Dempster encouraged the city to sign up and join the movement.
"We will assign a pumpkin variety to one suburb and another variety to another suburb so we don't get any cross pollination," she said.
"Of course that's probably unlikely, given the lack of bees, but it's a precaution to make sure that we get a true copy of that variety."
Residents who participate will be able to eat some of the pumpkin but they must save the seeds and give them to the seed bank. They will also keep some of the pumpkins for a mammoth display at the 2024 Maitland Show.
The pumpkins from that display will be cooked and served up at next year's Maitland Taste Festival so people can taste the different flavours.
