The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our History

Maitland women in the 1800s wanted to be as well-dressed as they could afford.

By Lisa Thomas
Updated May 21 2023 - 8:38am, first published 8:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Women's fashion inspiration in 19th century Maitland came from magazines, immigrants and letters. Picture supplied.
Women's fashion inspiration in 19th century Maitland came from magazines, immigrants and letters. Picture supplied.

Maitland women in the 1800s wanted to be as well-dressed as they could afford. No woman wanted to be unfashionable or behind the times, although being fashionably dressed was not always easy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.