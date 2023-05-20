Maitland women in the 1800s wanted to be as well-dressed as they could afford. No woman wanted to be unfashionable or behind the times, although being fashionably dressed was not always easy.
Throughout the colonial period Australian fashion took its lead from England and France.
Knowledge of the latest fashions arrived by ship in periodicals such as The Englishwoman's Domestic Magazine, and from immigrants and letters.
Of course, by the time Maitland women became aware of the latest styles those styles might have been over a year out of date.
During the 19th century dress-making fabrics generally had to be imported. They were then brought up to Maitland from Sydney by merchant ships, arriving in the area as early as the 1820s.
In 1828 the storeship 'St Michael', which was moored at Morpeth, carried both light weight cottons and heavier fabrics.
In 1866 Robert Little (of Sydney) advertised in the Maitland Mercury that he was selling materials suitable for dresses including prints, muslins, and coburgs.
In 1868, local merchants Wolfe and Gorrick advertised in The Mercury the most 'recherché' (exotic or obscure) dress-making fabrics including Japanese silks and French muslins.
For much of the 1800s all dresses were made entirely by hand, and might actually have been hand sewn at home for the ability to sew was then an essential female skill.
Most women would have been able to sew a simple dress and the underslips worn beneath it.
It is difficult to know how many dresses a woman might have owned. Even middle-class women might have had only one or two new dresses a year.
Fabric was expensive, so dresses were regularly adapted and reused. When styles changed, dresses were frequently unpicked and resewn in the new style.
Old dresses were also cut down and reused for children's clothing.
Throughout the 1800s a dress was usually composed of a close-fitting bodice with a natural waistline and a full, near-floor length, skirt.
Initially a skirt's fullness was achieved by numerous starched or horsehair petticoats which were fastened onto a waistband.
In the 1850s and 1860s, the skirt was widened by a steel wire crinoline 'cage', which held the skirt away from the legs. The cage weighed less than the previous petticoats and increased freedom of movement.
The new crinolines, either imported from England or manufactured in Sydney, were quickly taken up by Maitland women. Wide skirts later gave way to the bustle.
For the women who could afford their services, professional seamstresses were available to make special or complicated outfits.
In 1843 Maitland had only one professional seamstress, and by 1878 there were 12.
