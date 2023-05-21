The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Crime

Two arrested after discovery of man's body in metal cabinet in Warrell Creek

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated May 21 2023 - 11:36am, first published 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 33-year-old man was arrested by police in Brisbane. Picture supplied by NSW Police
A 33-year-old man was arrested by police in Brisbane. Picture supplied by NSW Police

Homicide Squad detectives have arrested two men following an investigation into the discovery of a man's body south of Macksville on Friday, May 12, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast NSW

Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist and academic and is responsible for ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.