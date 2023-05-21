Homicide Squad detectives have arrested two men following an investigation into the discovery of a man's body south of Macksville on Friday, May 12, 2023.
In March 2023, officers attached to the Regional Enforcement Squad South established Strike Force Almug to investigate the alleged supply of drugs in the Caringbah area.
During their investigation, officers became aware of a missing person and engaged State Crime Command's Homicide Squad.
Strike Force Etruscan was established to investigate further.
Strike force detectives conducted a search in Warrell Creek, between Kempsey and Macksville, where they recovered the body of a 22-year-old man in a large metal cabinet.
Following extensive inquiries, a man also aged 22, was arrested at an address on Lawrence Street, Peakhurst, on Monday, May 15.
He was taken to St George Police Station where he was charged with murder.
The man was refused bail and appeared at Sutherland Local Court on Tuesday, May 16, where he was formally refused bail to re-appear at Downing Centre Local Court on August 17, 2023.
On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, homicide detectives travelled to Brisbane where, with assistance from the Queensland Police Service, they executed a number of search warrants.
A 33-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding warrant, with an application made for his extradition to NSW.
Investigations under Strike Force Etruscan continue.
*Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist and academic and is responsible for ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.
