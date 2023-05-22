Volunteers build up their community

Recently we acknowledged the wonderful array of volunteers in our community for National Volunteers Week.
Of course the lion's share of credit goes out to those valiant volunteers in our emergency services.
The SES, Rural Fire Brigades, Marine Rescue and Volunteer Rescue Association are all made up of incredible people who give of their own time and put themselves at risk to help others.
There are hardly enough words to do them justice.
But it's also worth sparing a thought and a thank you this week - and every week - to the myriad of other people who volunteer their time right throughout our community.
To those who work the canteen or keep score at the weekend footy and cricket, thank you.
To the coaches and mentors involved with junior sports, setting stars of the future on their way, building up confidence and skills in our youth, or providing an inclusive space for people with disability, thank you.
To the parents in the P&C who work behind the scenes fundraising and providing for our school children, thank you.
To the hospital and nursing home auxiliaries who raise countless thousands of dollars to provide vital equipment and comfort to people during their time of need, thank you.
To the pantries and community kitchens providing low-cost groceries and free delicious home-cooked meals to our communities' most vulnerable - and anyone else for that matter - thank you.
To those who turn their hands to beautifying our towns, villages and recreation areas through planting, weeding and landscaping, thank you.
It's often been said that the Hunter Valley has one of the highest rates of volunteerism in the state and it's not hard to see the results of that.
However, volunteering is not all just about providing a service.
Volunteering builds up a community.
The indispensable work done by selfless people for those around them brings people together with mutual benefits.
You may be able to calculate a value for the hours spent and services rendered by those who ask for nothing in return.
But their value is far greater than any dollar figure and we should be thankful every day for volunteers and the wealth they give so freely to their communities.
Donna Sharpe
Lower Hunter Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.