Norths extend unbeaten streak to eight with 3-1 win over Maitland

NORTHS have extended their unbeaten run to eight games in the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League ahead of another grand final replay.
The top-of-the-table Blues proved too strong for Maitland at Newcastle International Hockey Centre on Sunday, scoring all three goals in the space of 11 minutes early in proceedings.
Theo Gruschka (6th minute), Rory Walker (11th minute) and Keenan Hughes (17th minute) helped the defending premiers record a 3-1 victory over Maitland, who landed a consolation goal late courtesy of Isaac Farmilo.
Norths (15 points) host second-placed Gosford (10) this weekend. It was 2-all when the competition heavyweights last met on April 30, the only time the Blues have dropped points in 2023.
Gosford pulled away from third-placed Maitland (8) on the ladder after comfortably accounting for Souths 5-2 on the Central Coast on Sunday.
Hugh Wickert and Mick Taylor bagged doubles for the Magpies while Lain Carr also found the back of the net.
Gosford scored three in the third quarter to be up by five before Simion Vimpani and Nathan Czinner replied for Souths (6) during the last term.
In Friday night's sole encounter Wests (6) conceded a penalty stroke after goalkeeper Lachlan Rinkin was shown a yellow card in the second half, but held on for a 4-2 win against Tigers.
Rosellas captain-coach Chris Boyle ultimately described it as a "gritty" performance, leading 3-0 at the main break but staving off a fast-finishing Tigers (1) who got back within one.
