Norths beat Maitland 3-1 in the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
Updated May 22 2023 - 11:23am, first published 11:19am
Norths extend unbeaten streak to eight with 3-1 win over Maitland

NORTHS have extended their unbeaten run to eight games in the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League ahead of another grand final replay.

