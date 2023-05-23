The Maitland Blacks will face a strengthened Hamilton Hawks outfit on Saturday, May 27 looking to further cement second-place in Hunter Rugby's Premier competition.
Maitland had a narrow 22-19 loss against Hamilton in round two and while Blacks coach Luke Cunningham knows the Hawks will be a test, he believes his side has improved in recent weeks as well.
"They started a bit slowly for the year compared to their standard and previous seasons, but they've got a cast of thousands back," he said. "They've brought a heap of guys back that were part of their premiership team.
"They'll be a different side to what we played in the first round but I think so are we, we're a little bit more rounded now and we've got some good cattle.
"We've had a few more weeks to build some combinations in key positions on the field, they'll certainly be no excuses from us - we're going down there to win."
The Blacks held-off a fast-finishing University 35-33 on Saturday, May 20 at Marcellin Park to retain the Josie Dun Cup.
Blacks fullback Pat Batey scored a double for the home side who raced out to a commanding early lead after scoring three tries in the opening half-hour.
"Pat's strength is his kick returns and he needs to have that confidence that he can bring it back and you give him a little bit of space and that's where he is at his most dangerous," Cunningham said.
"He scored one try himself and also set up another one, so yeah he's going really well and then the return of Aidan Procopis from Sydney, he just gives you some shear speed."
The club celebrated 'Back to Blacks' old boys day, the win has Maitland in second behind Merewether with a four and two record.
Batey opened the scoring for the Blacks against the Seahorses, both sides in equal second heading into the match.
Inside centre Dan Corben then crashed over before Rob Buaserau latched onto a well-placed Hare Meihana kick to have the Blacks in total control.
Some quick thinking from a lineout delivered a try for the Students, Maitland extending their lead when winger Procopis touched-down.
Uni scored again after half-time before Batey crossed with a surging run, and when Mick Taylor crashed over it looked like the Blacks were home.
The Seahorses scored two quick tries to guarantee a nervy few minutes for the home side.
"We sort of took the foot of the accelerator a little bit and got a bit lazy, fell off some tackles and gave them a little bit of a sniff," Cunningham said.
"We didn't have a great day kicking conversions either, it was a bit of a windy day and we were just a little bit off, we probably left about 13 points in conversions and penalty attempts out there."
The Blacks play Hamilton at Passmore Oval with kick-off at 3pm. The Hawks recorded their second win of the season by beating Wanderers 28-22 in round six.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.