Special Olympics Hunter Valley hosts basketball tournament at Maitland Federation Centre

By Ben Carr
Updated May 23 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 12:30pm
Athletes, from left, Jason Fullford, Alex Brown, Connor Galvin, Michael Courey, Molly Drinkwater and Cooper Slavin-Gay complete basketball training at the University of Newcastle on Saturday, May 20. Picture by Ben Carr
Athletes, from left, Jason Fullford, Alex Brown, Connor Galvin, Michael Courey, Molly Drinkwater and Cooper Slavin-Gay complete basketball training at the University of Newcastle on Saturday, May 20. Picture by Ben Carr

Over 100 athletes from across NSW will travel to Maitland this weekend to take part in a Special Olympics basketball tournament.

