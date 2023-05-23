Over 100 athletes from across NSW will travel to Maitland this weekend to take part in a Special Olympics basketball tournament.
Special Olympics Hunter Valley will host a state round at the Maitland Federation Centre on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 - one of four played through the year.
Coordinator for Special Olympics Hunter Valley Natalie Slavin-Gay said the players are graded at each event and put into teams based on a similar skill level.
"Its got to be fun, its got to be inclusive - we have four grades, A down to D," she said.
Ms Slavin-Gay's son Cooper is 24-years-old and has been playing Special Olympics basketball since he was nine.
"I've always been involved with it...I can't imagine his life without it," she said.
The players take part in training every Saturday morning at the University of Newcastle.
"Most of our training in the first hour is skills, we need a lot of repetition in our skills, it takes a while for us to build those skills," Ms Slavin-Gay said.
The Special Olympics is an international organisation offering over 30 Olympic-style individual and team sports that provide meaningful training and competition opportunities for persons with intellectual disabilities.
There are local programs in each state and NSW has 11 clubs. Special Olympics Hunter Valley nominated to host the basketball tournament.
"There are quite a few clubs around the state and you just put your hand up and say yeah, we can host one," Ms Slavin-Gay said.
"I'd never done it before and I'm doing it with a couple of the other parents as well, there's a lot involved.
"At last count there were 110 athletes, so they come with carers, guardians, parents."
Ms Slavin-Gay said the focus is always on including everyone and accommodating their needs.
"Basketball is one of the smaller sports because it is very physical, very full-on, so a lot of people with additional needs are not always capable of going that fast," she said.
"But we're very inclusive, you might see kids playing who are on the spectrum with headphones because that's what works for them or a support worker on the court with them because that's what works for them."
Ms Slavin-Gay said there are roughly four teams per grade with teams playing four games on Saturday and three on Sunday.
The tournament is sponsored by the Bloomfield Group.
"I encourage as many people as possible to come along and watch...we're trying to broaden the understanding, get the name out there," Ms Slavin-Gay said.
