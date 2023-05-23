Police attend fight between children near Max McMahon Oval

One child has allegedly been assaulted after a fight between a group of children near Max McMahon Oval at Rutherford on Tuesday afternoon.
Port Stephens Hunter Police are pursuing one person, believed to be the instigator of the assault, at Rutherford Marketplace.
Maitland Police officer in charge Chief Inspector Dan Skelly said the alleged assault on the child isn't serious.
A passer-by told The Mercury they saw three police cars parked on the Alexandra Avenue/Weblands Street roundabout at about 3.45pm.
The passer-by said several police officers were in attendance and one officer was comforting a child in a school uniform.
More to come.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
