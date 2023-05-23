The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Police

Police attend fight between children near Max McMahon Oval

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated May 23 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 3:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.
File picture.

One child has allegedly been assaulted after a fight between a group of children near Max McMahon Oval at Rutherford on Tuesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.