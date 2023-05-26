STREET EATS
RUTHERFORD
Head down to Norm Chapman Oval, Rutherford on Sunday afternoon for a spot of lunch from some delicious food trucks. From 12pm to 3pm, try out food from Bonjani Woodfired Pizza Truck, Southern Smoke, Sammy's Tucker and more, plus live entertainment from Claudia Mackay Music. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/street-eats for updates.
CAMPING SHOW
MAITLAND SHOWGROUND
Maitland Showground will host the Hunter Valley Caravan, Camping, 4WD, Fish and Boat Show on Friday and Saturday from 9am to 5pm and Sunday from 9am to 4pm. There will be over 200 exhibitors showcasing the latest each industry has to offer. Tickets are available on the gate, $16 for adults and $12 concession. Under 16's are free.
PORTRAIT PRIZE
MRAG
This year's Maitland Portrait Prize opened on Thursday and is on display at Maitland Regional Art Gallery until June 4. The 2023 sitter is Cameron Archer AM, former Tocal Agricultural College principal of 28 years. For the first time, there is a section showcasing portraits by students from Hunter high schools.
GUIDED TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
Immerse yourself in the history of Maitland Gaol from 11am Saturday with a 90 minute family friendly guided tour. Discover all kinds of stories about heroes and villains inside the oldest continually operating gaol in Australia. For bookings visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/150-years-under-lock-and-key-guided-tour-3.
LITTLE WOMEN
MAITLAND GAOL
Watch the iconic story of Little Women brought to life by the Maitland Musical Society at Maitland Gaol for a very limited season. Tickets are on sale now, with shows running from 7pm to 10pm Friday and Saturday and 2pm to 5pm on Sunday. Get tickets at events.humanitix.com/little-women-the-broadway-musical.
