Beresfield's premier cheerleading and dance academy Oxygen All Stars has come out on top at one of the biggest cheerleading competitions in the world.
A total of 76 athletes represented Oxygen All Stars at the Global Cheer Games in Hawaii on the weekend.
The group of athletes included both newcomers and experienced cheerleaders, as well as an all-ability team.
Oxygen All Stars founder Courtney Turton said the team has been working tirelessly, perfecting their routines and preparing for the competition.
"We couldn't be more proud of our teams for their outstanding skills, effort, confidence, and polished routines on the floor," she said.
The Oxygen All Stars athletes competed in a range of categories at the prestigious event and came out on top with some high results, including Grand Champions in the Level 1 category.
Ms Turton said they were absolutely ecstatic about the performances at the Global Cheer Games.
"It's an honour to witness their passion and dedication for cheerleading," she said.
Oxygen All Stars teams also placed first runner up grand champion in level 3 and second runner up grand champion in level 2.
Cheer squads 'Obsession', 'Gold', 'Bomb Squad' and 'Legacy' each took out first place in their categories, while cheer squads 'Velocity' and 'Rebels' placed second in their events.
Oxygen All Stars youth dance team took out second place, with the senior dance team in third place.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
