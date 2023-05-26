The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Beresfield's Oxygen All Stars cheered their way to the top at the Global Cheer Games in Hawaii

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated May 26 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beresfield's Oxygen All Stars cheered their way to the top at the Global Cheer Games in Hawaii over the weekend. Picture supplied
Beresfield's Oxygen All Stars cheered their way to the top at the Global Cheer Games in Hawaii over the weekend. Picture supplied

Beresfield's premier cheerleading and dance academy Oxygen All Stars has come out on top at one of the biggest cheerleading competitions in the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.