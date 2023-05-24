(Just incidentally, Buddy Williams - who was born in Cessnock, and who Gwen would go on to perform and tour alongside in her later musical career - became Australia's first natively-born country music recording artist when he cut a Private Process disk of two songs, Where The Jacarandas Bloom and They Call Me The Clarence River Yodeller, in 1938. Williams had a storied life in the Hunter, orphaned and later adopted into a family near Dorrigo that was tied up in an unusual and little-known sect of the church, we're told, before running away as a teenager starting his music career busking outside Civic Theatre, and eventually buying an old circus tent that he used to tour the country and perform.)