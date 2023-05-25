Textile artist Vicki Cornish's three-month residency in Brough House has flown by, and now it's time for her to showcase her work to the community.
Ms Cornish will host an exhibition at the house from Saturday, June 3, full of the pieces she has come up with while working from Brough House's fibre maker's space.
The theme of Ms Cornish's residency was History Hides in Quiet Corners, inspired by the Grossmann collection, the two houses and the women who have lived there over the years.
Ms Cornish was particularly inspired by a piece of original 19th century wallpaper, hidden under layers of paint and colours over the years.
"It's been wonderful, it's been very busy. I've met lots and lots of people and spoken to lots of people about fibre art," she said.
"It's been terrific and I've made wonderful connections with the other volunteers here, and I felt like I've been in quite a privileged position to have such wonderful access to the collection as well."
Ms Cornish has drawn on pieces of handmade lace, the National Trust's yellow dresses exhibition and the Victorian undergarments, and the beautiful big windows at Brough House while creating her art.
The Victorian undergarments, in particular, piqued Ms Cornish's interest and further inspired the theme History Hides in Quiet Corners.
'I was fascinated by the structure and the passion and the intricacy of the work, and I was also quite fascinated by the idea that so much care and work had gone into garments that were not seen, these are the undergarments," she said.
"It kind of led into the theme that I had already started for the residency.
"This was work that women would have sat in the quiet corners of drawing rooms and done the work."
Some of the pieces which will be on exhibition include a stitching piece, which incorporates kimono fabric lining, keeping in line with the idea of careful work people don't always see, as well as a display about historical dyes, and photographs to set the scene of quiet corners.
Friends of Grossmann and Brough Houses chairperson Holly McNamee said it's been wonderful to have Ms Cornish in residency.
"It's interesting because this is our second artist in residency, both textile artists, to see the different approaches that are made on one collection, and of course the collection here at Grossmann and Brough is huge," she said.
"Vicki's approach has been very, very careful and thoughtful, and respectful of the collection, and of the hard work that we know the women who have made a lot of the pieces that we have in the textile collection. That very hard work that went into the pieces and is not really noticed."
Throughout the residency, Ms Cornish has had open studios on Mondays and Tuesdays and lots of people have come to visit and take a look.
"Vicki has been exceptional in the way she has interacted with casual visitors, some people who know about textiles, but some who don't," Ms McNamee said.
Ms Cornish's artist in residency exhibition is on at Brough House, upstairs in the fibre maker's space from Saturday, June 3 at 10am to 3pm, and then every weekend until Sunday, July 16.
Expressions of interest for the 2024 artist in residence will open around November.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
