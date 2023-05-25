The Maitland Mercury
Textile artist Vicki Cornish to exhibit work from residency at Grossmann and Brough Houses

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
May 26 2023 - 7:00am
Textile artist Vicki Cornish in the Brough House fibre maker's space. Picture by Peter Lorimer.
Textile artist Vicki Cornish's three-month residency in Brough House has flown by, and now it's time for her to showcase her work to the community.

