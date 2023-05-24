The Maitland Magpies get an opportunity on Friday night to narrow the gap on competition leaders Broadmeadow Magic when they face-off in round 12 of the Northern NSW NPLW.
Riding high after their win over Magic in the semi-final of the Women's League Cup on Wednesday, May 17,
Maitland will be aiming for their third win over Broadmeadow this season after inflicting Magic's only loss - a 5-2 win in round five.
"We're obviously a few points behind Broadmeadow so it's important in that sense that if we want to stay in contact with them that we probably have to win it," Magpies coach Keelan Hamilton said.
"The main focus is us trying to find that bit of consistency - we're on a little bit of a roll at the minute."
The Magpies have won their last four matches in all competitions and eight of their last six.
"The competition's pretty tight, there's not a lot of easy fixtures, so to get on a little run like we've done now has been really positive," Hamilton said.
Maitland have also been bolstered by the return of strike players Bronte Peel and Sophie Stapleford.
Hamilton said injured players Ainsley Childs, Tahlia Gossner and Keely Gawthrop could return this week.
"It'll obviously just depend on selection about how we go with that, when and where they play, but all three have been out for a fair while," he said.
"We'll make some decisions for Friday around those three after training tonight but it's tracking in the right direction that they could get some involvement, we're starting to get some bodies back which is really pleasing."
The Magpies strolled to a 4-0 home win over Warners Bay on Sunday, May 21 in a performance Hamilton described as scratchy.
"It was a mixed bag, we'd had a really big week, I think there was a lot of fatigue in the players and more so mental fatigue than physical as well," he said.
Maitland played three games in a week against New Lambton and Magic before hosting the Panthers.
Lucy Kell grabbed a brace for the Magpies while Stapleford and Chelsea Greguric were the other scorers.
"I think the girls had had a fantastic week and we weren't probably at our best on Sunday and weren't as clinical as we'd like to be but we'll take three points and just move forward," Hamilton said.
Maitland play Broadmeadow at Magic Park on Friday, May 26, kick-off is at 8.15pm.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.