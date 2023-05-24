The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Magpies get boost as injured players set to return for Broadmeadow Magic game

Ben Carr
Ben Carr
Updated May 24 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 3:00pm
Maitland's Ainsley Childs, right, in action against Charlestown on Sunday, April 30. The midfielder is a chance to return from injury this week. Picture by Graham Sport and Nature Photography
The Maitland Magpies get an opportunity on Friday night to narrow the gap on competition leaders Broadmeadow Magic when they face-off in round 12 of the Northern NSW NPLW.

