The NSW Inter-Zone Sides Championships have been hailed an overwhelming success after the tournament wrapped up on Monday afternoon at Club Maitland City.
Outsiders Zone 1 from the Far North Coast were the surprise winners over Zone 13 from Sydney in a thrilling final.
Teams were forced back onto the greens after scores were tied at 55 shots each, Zone 1 eventually prevailing 58-57 in an extra-end shootout.
The win was a fitting end to a tournament which attracted over 300 players from across the state.
Club Maitland City's Sports and Sponsorship Manager DJ Dilworth said he couldn't be happier with how the week-long tournament went.
"I'm absolutely buzzing after that (the final), I won't be able to sleep for days, that was just a great way to end," he said.
Zone 6 from the Hunter Valley lost their first match to Sydney South-West, defeated Mid-Western NSW before losing their final match to Newcastle.
Club Maitland City and Lorn Park Bowling Club played host to the state championships, the senior event started on Tuesday, May 23 with the open event starting Saturday, May 27.
Central Coast beat Newcastle in the final of the Senior Inter-Zone Sides Championship 59 shots to 54 at Club Maitland City on Thursday, May 25.
Hunter lost their three matches against North Coast, Illawarra and Greater Western Sydney.
The championships featured some of best players in Australia from 16 Zones across NSW, with 12 players representing each zone.
Dilworth said the event was a great opportunity to not only showcase the two bowling clubs but the wider Maitland region.
"Its been a chaotic week or so for us but its been really, really good," he said.
"Its been great to showcase the clubs, all the players have been happy and that's what we wanted.
"Between us and Lorn Park there's been nothing but good reviews."
The Hunter region hosted the event for the first time in 16 years and Dillworth said without the volunteer support from the Maitland bowls community, the event would be a challenge to run.
"I've had an army of volunteers with me that's just helped throughout the whole week and they've been there for the players to do anything they needed," he said.
"I can't do that (run the event) without the volunteers that I've got here and the dozen or so people that are willing to put their hand up every day to come in.
"From cleaning chairs, stacking chairs, taking the glasses in, being a warm welcoming face for all these players.
"The vast majority of my board of directors were here every morning at 6am setting up to cook the barbecue, that's just the type of backbone that we want.
"Lorn Park's been the same, I mean they're a lot smaller than us and they do rely a lot on volunteers and they've had that army over there too which has been great."
