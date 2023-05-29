The Maitland Mercury
Zone 1 wins thrilling final to claim NSW Inter-Zone Bowls Championships in Maitland

Ben Carr
Ben Carr
Updated May 30 2023 - 11:26am, first published 9:00am
Zone 1 competing in the final of the NSW Inter-Zone Sides Championship held at Club Maitland City on Monday, May 29. Picture by Ben Carr
Zone 1 competing in the final of the NSW Inter-Zone Sides Championship held at Club Maitland City on Monday, May 29. Picture by Ben Carr

The NSW Inter-Zone Sides Championships have been hailed an overwhelming success after the tournament wrapped up on Monday afternoon at Club Maitland City.

