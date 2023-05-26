The Rotary Club of Greenhills - Maitland has raised an incredible $50,000 from their Mother's Day flowers fundraiser.
The club will use the money to support a range of causes over the next year, including Carrie's Place, Friends of Palliative Care, Maitland Region Community Support, Maitland HealthStays, Guide Dogs, BlazeAid, and providing emergency medical books to elderly Maitland residents.
It will also go to supporting national mental health research, and supporting education, maternal health and dental health in Papua New Guinea.
Volunteers were busy for days in the lead up to Mother's Day making beautiful floral arrangements from 3000 bunches of chrysanthemums and 1000 bunches of roses, lilys, tulips, sunflowers, gerberas and iris.
This year's fundraising total outdid 2022's hard to beat $40,000.
The Mother's Day flowers project was started 24 years ago by East Maitland Rotary Club member and wholesale flower businessman Adrian Roach.
Now, his daughter Kristen Roach carries on the baton as project director.
"It feels really good, it's like all the hard effort that you put into volunteering over the year leading up to it, all the weeks and especially the four days before, it's all worth it in the end," she said.
"We are so happy to be able to support many more organisations this coming year."
The Rotary Club of Greenhills - Maitland had lots of help with volunteers from the Rotary Club of Maitland Sunrise, Rotary Club of Paterson, Friends of Palliative Care, and friends and family.
Ms Roach said on the Thursday before Mother's Day, volunteers gather to make mixed colour chrysanthemum bunches, and volunteers with florist experience make the mixed bouquets. This continues into Friday and Saturday.
There were seven roadside stalls across Maitland and Cessnock on Saturday and Sunday (May 24), and all bunches were completely sold out by lunch time Sunday.
Ms Roach said the Rotary Club of Greenhills - Maitland is very grateful to the businesses that let the club set up stalls on their premises.
These were Beresfield Golf Course, Thompson & Clarke Green Hills, Rutherford Motors, Starr Partners Maitland, Caltex Heddon Greta, Greta Hotel and The Heights Learning Community Gillieston Heights.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
