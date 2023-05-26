The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Rotary Club of Greenhills - Maitland raises $50k in Mother's Day flowers fundraiser

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated May 26 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Rotary Club of Greenhills - Maitland has raised an incredible $50,000 from their Mother's Day flowers fundraiser.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.